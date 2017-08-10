Two New Mexico state agencies join alert system

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two new state agencies have joined in on the collaboration aimed at cracking down on repeat offenders.

The New Mexico Corrections Department and State Police will be joining the “Alert System.”

The multi-agency initiative was launched in May and aims to better identify and prosecute serious repeat offenders.

Mayor Berry says the expanding partnership will help curb crime statewide.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department, APD, the FBI, and the District Attorney’s Office are already partners.

