Texas county accused of stealing dirt from New Mexico

By Published: Updated:
Dirt stolen from trust land

OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Texas has apparently been stealing our dirt.

The state land commissioner says aerial photography shows someone has been removing dirt, sand, and gravel on state trust land along the border and hauling it back to Texas.

It’s happening about four miles north of Dell, Texas right across the state line, southwest of Carlsbad Caverns.

An investigation found it was road crews from Hudspheth County using the materials for road improvement projects. The commissioner says they’re stealing from kids.

The money from state trust lands goes toward education.

The commissioner has sent a cease and desist letter to county officials and has asked for compensation for what has been taken.

They believe the theft has been happening since 2012.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s