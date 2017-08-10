Texas county accused of stealing dirt from New Mexico

OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Texas has apparently been stealing our dirt.

The state land commissioner says aerial photography shows someone has been removing dirt, sand, and gravel on state trust land along the border and hauling it back to Texas.

It’s happening about four miles north of Dell, Texas right across the state line, southwest of Carlsbad Caverns.

An investigation found it was road crews from Hudspheth County using the materials for road improvement projects. The commissioner says they’re stealing from kids.

The money from state trust lands goes toward education.

The commissioner has sent a cease and desist letter to county officials and has asked for compensation for what has been taken.

They believe the theft has been happening since 2012.