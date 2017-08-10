Soldier from Albuquerque killed during confrontation with Kansas police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A soldier shot dead by police in Kansas has been identified as 23-year-old from Albuquerque.

It happened in Junction City on Tuesday. Army Specialist Peter Robbins stationed at Fort Riley was killed during a confrontation with police.

Police say employees at a Walmart had called after seeing Robbins waiving guns in the store.

“One of the employees came up and asked him how he can help him. So very brave of that Walmart employee,” said Junction City Police Chief Dan Breci.

When police got there they say they found Robbins in the parking lot pointing one gun at officers, another at his temple. Four officers fired after they say Robbins refused to drop his weapons and things escalated.

