Solar eclipse glasses with fake safety labels flood market

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Excitement is building up for the total solar eclipse which is just 11 days away now, but NASA is warning about fake eclipse glasses on the market.

The safety glasses are designed to let you look directly at the sun, but if your glasses are not certified safe, they pose a serious hazard.

To make sure your glasses are the real deal, look for the “Certified ISO” icon, and this number 123122.

Also if you can see any light through the lenses when you hold them up to a lamp, that means they are fake.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s