Solar eclipse glasses with fake safety labels flood market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Excitement is building up for the total solar eclipse which is just 11 days away now, but NASA is warning about fake eclipse glasses on the market.

The safety glasses are designed to let you look directly at the sun, but if your glasses are not certified safe, they pose a serious hazard.

To make sure your glasses are the real deal, look for the “Certified ISO” icon, and this number 123122.

Also if you can see any light through the lenses when you hold them up to a lamp, that means they are fake.