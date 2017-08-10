Sheriff: Homicide victim’s body dumped in Las Cruces area

MESILLA, N.M. (AP) — Dona Ana County authorities say investigators have identified a man whose body was dumped in the Las Cruces area and determined he was a homicide victim.

The Sheriff’s Department says investigators are still trying to determine the exact cause of death of 18-year-old Dakota Lunceford, whose body was found in Mesilla last week.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Jameson says Lunceford had relatives in Alamogordo and that he was last seen alive there on July 28 but that it’s not known where he last lived.

Lunceford’s remains have been sent to the state Office of the Medical Examiner in Albuquerque for further investigation.