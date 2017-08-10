Recovery efforts for the Mexican Gray wolf are improving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The most endangered land mammal in all of North America, the Mexican Gray wolf, makes small but encouraging advances in returning to the wild thanks to awareness, education, and dedicated effort.

“Stories of Wolves: the Lobo Returns” is an award-winning film about the recovery efforts of the Mexican Gray Wolf, the most endangered land mammal in all of North America. Thursday there are only an estimated 100 Mexican Gray wolves living in the wild. In the film, conservationists and ranchers weigh in on how to manage gray wolves.

A screening of the award-winning documentary film “Stories of Wolves: the Lobo Returns” will take place August 12, at 7 p.m. at the South Broadway Cultural Center, and will be followed by a Q&A with Producer and Director Elke Duerr.

Tickets are $10, and all proceeds benefit film screenings in wolf country.

To find out more, visit the Story of Wolves website.