Police release sketch of Farmington sexual assault suspect

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington Police have released a sketch of the man who tried to sexually assault a woman at a popular park.

A 25-year-old woman says she was walking on a trail at Berg Park when the man grabbed her from behind. He is described as Native American with a thin build, about 6-feet-tall.

He was wearing a white bandana, white long sleeve shirt and black pants. The attack happened on July 21.

The woman was able to fight off the attacker.

The riverwalk where it happened is a popular area. Police have stepped up patrols there but have yet to identify the suspect.

 

