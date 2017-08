Rebecca Kennerly who plays Sophie Cline and Nichole Otero who plays Candy, both from Foul Play Cafe, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to their production of Murder on the Trail.

This is a murder mystery set in the times of the Old West in New Mexico. The show is August 4 through October 21, at the Sheraton Albuquerque Uptown. Doors open at 7 p.m. with a performance beginning at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

