NMDOT introduces preliminary plan to ease congestion at Montgomery and I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you have ever used the Montgomery interchange during rush hour, your likely to face heavy congestion coming on and off the freeway. Now, the state is looking into ways to get traffic moving.

“It’s pretty ridiculous, sometimes,” said Albuquerque local Brianna Trujillo.

Trujillo says traffic in the area where Montgomery and Montano meet I-25 is only getting worse.

“About 15 minutes, sometimes, just to get out of my apartments,” said Trujillo with a laugh.

She says speeds slow to a snail’s pace when traffic backs up on the bridge over I-25.

“Something to help it would be very necessary, I think,” Trujillo said.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation agrees.

Early renderings reveal what the department has in store.

The bridge is wider with more lanes to get more cars through faster. Instead of two turn lanes onto Montgomery from I-25, there are three. There is also an additional lane to turn from the bridge onto the freeway.

What’s more, if you’re looking to get from an off-ramp right back onto I-25 in the other direction, this proposal would allow you to avoid the lights by taking a dedicated outside lane next to oncoming traffic. Another change is the removal of the on-ramp from Montano to I-25 southbound.

“That would actually be pretty smart, I think,” said Trujillo.

Others say it won’t be enough.

“There are too many cars already,” said local Roy Padilla.

Department of Transportation officials tell KRQE News 13 there have been some proposed alternatives for this project, but they say this concept is the best so far. Officials say they should be close to a final design by the end of the year.

DOT says this project would cost close to $50 million. It’s all part of the state’s plan to widen I-25 to four lanes, southbound from San Antonio to Jefferson.