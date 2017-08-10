New training prepares officers with over 700 different scenarios

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police officers never know what may be waiting for them on a scene or traffic stop. With new technology, the Hobbs police department is preparing for as many scenarios as they can.

The adrenaline is pumping and there are only a few seconds to act.

“Those split second decisions whether the officer chooses the right weapon or not could mean life or death for people,” said Fidel Aldrete, Sergeant for the Hobbs Police Department.

With more than 700 life-like scenarios, the Hobbs Police Department has introduced a new training program to prepare for any scenario that comes their way.

“These scenarios are based on real life scenarios that officers encounter. Everything from domestics to suicide and intoxicated people,” Aldrete said.

The program is customizable and fluid. The PD says the most valuable tool is the mouth.

“We want them to speak to these people inside of these scenarios and the scenario will actually react according to what they are saying,” he explained.

With crime on the rise all over the state, the police department feels the extra training is a must and they’re already seeing the benefits.

“We’d rather have them learning and if they are going to make any mistakes we’d rather them make them while were training than out in the field,” he added.

Officials say it’s a great tool to deescalate a situation without using force. It’s now required monthly training for every officer.

“We’re making each other better out there so we can be safer,” Aldrete said.

For a glimpse at what the new program has to offer and to test it out, visit the Hobbs Police Department booth at the Lea County Fair August 4-12.