Mid-August is full of baseball, embroidery, and cowboys

There’s no shortage of fun events happening in the Duke City this week, including:

The Downtown Summerfest, with food, music and fun! Shop from a variety of local vendors in the artisan market and enjoy free kids’ activities. Grab a bite to eat, a drink, and enjoy a night of music with Dennis Deyoung: the Music of Styx as he takes over Civic Plaza for a night of great music at this free, family-friendly event on Saturday, August 12 from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Rodeo to Benefit Tamaya Horse Rehabilitation Program. The Stables at Tamaya, located at Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa on the Pueblo of Santa Ana, is hosting it’s Summer Rodeo Series for local residents and resort guests. The series provides an authentic southwest rodeo experience and serves as a fundraiser for the resort’s Tamaya Horse Rehabilitation Program. Hotel guests can take a horse-drawn hay wagon out to the stables. Once at the stables, the event provides several family-friendly activities including photo opportunities with the animals, prize giveaways, and a stick horse race for the kids. Local cowboys and cowgirls will participate in traditional competitions seen on the national rodeo circuit including barrel racing, team roping, breakaway roping, riding, and more. All proceeds will benefit the Tamaya Horse Rehabilitation Program. Date and Time: Every Thursday through August 24, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m

Come cheer on the Albuquerque Isotopes as they take on the Gresno Grizzlies at Isotopes Park. Friday through Monday, evening games start at 7:05 p.m and 6:05 p.m. Price: $7-$30.

Summer Break Movie Series: Moana. Enjoy a screening of Moana. In Ancient Polynesia, when a terrible curse incurred by the Demigod Maui reaches an impetuous Chieftain’s daughter’s island, she answers the ocean’s call to seek out the Demigod to set things right. Rated PG, screens Thursday at 1:30 pm.

Dance Performance: Dance Exposé Presents 25 Alive! Dance Exposé Productions is celebrating it’s 25th anniversary! Dance Exposé’s repertoire includes something for everyone, ballet, jazz, modern, tap, and hip hop, but are known for thrilling partnering lifts! Date and Time: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m, Sunday at 2:30 p.m, at the African American Performing Arts Center & Exhibit Hall

Colcha Class. Anette Gutierrez Turk is offering a three-hour class in Spanish Colonial colcha embroidery, giving participants the opportunity to learn the history of this New Mexican style of embroidery. All materials are provided, and the class will project the creation of a colorful bird. Date and Time: Saturday, August 12 at 9 a.m at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Price: $50

Second Saturday at Casa San Ysidro. Casa San Ysidro invites our neighbors, partners, and the public to experience cowboy culture and western life. Visitors are invited to take self-paced tours of this historic property. Date and Time: Saturday 1-4pm.

For more information on these events and others, visit the ABQ365 website.