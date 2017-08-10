Another back door cold front will head into New Mexico tonight. Behind the front there will be plenty of moisture to support thunderstorms on Friday from the central mountain chain eastward and through the metro area. Over the weekend a good southerly flow should keep the storms going. Drier air will begin to punch in early next week.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast x
