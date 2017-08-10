Man picked up on a probation violation in multi-agency roundup

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A violent felon accused of posing as a police officer during a home invasion was nabbed during a warrant roundup earlier this week.

Joshua Moquino was convicted of armed robbery and aggravated assault with deadly weapon back in 2010. This, after he and two others broke into an Albuquerque home and shot a man and a 13-year-old boy.

Moquino was 18 at the time. Earlier this year, a warrant was issued for Moquino for a probation violation.

He was picked up Monday along with two dozen other violent offenders as part of a multi-agency warrant roundup.