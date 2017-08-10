Man picked up on a probation violation in multi-agency roundup

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A violent felon accused of posing as a police officer during a home invasion was nabbed during a warrant roundup earlier this week.

Joshua Moquino was convicted of armed robbery and aggravated assault with deadly weapon back in 2010. This, after he and two others broke into an Albuquerque home and shot a man and a 13-year-old boy.

Moquino was 18 at the time. Earlier this year, a warrant was issued for Moquino for a probation violation.

He was picked up Monday along with two dozen other violent offenders as part of a multi-agency warrant roundup.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s