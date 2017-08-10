Man once connected to Torreon cabin murders arrested again

By Published:

TORREON, N.M. (KRQE) – A man once implicated in the infamous Torreon cabin murders has been arrested again.

Shaun Wilkins was tried along with several others for the killings in 1996.

Cassandra Sedillo, 23, and her boyfriend Ben Anaya Jr., 17, were shot to death in a cabin in Torreon. Sedillo’s two sons, ages 3 and 4, were left to starve to death.

Wilkin’s trial ended in a mistrial and the case eventually dismissed. He talked to KRQE News 13 in 2002 about turning his life around.

Just this week, he was arrested for absconding from probation for an armed robbery, aggravated assault and kidnapping in 2010.

He was arrested as part of the warrant round up earlier this week.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s