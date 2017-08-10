Man once connected to Torreon cabin murders arrested again

TORREON, N.M. (KRQE) – A man once implicated in the infamous Torreon cabin murders has been arrested again.

Shaun Wilkins was tried along with several others for the killings in 1996.

Cassandra Sedillo, 23, and her boyfriend Ben Anaya Jr., 17, were shot to death in a cabin in Torreon. Sedillo’s two sons, ages 3 and 4, were left to starve to death.

Wilkin’s trial ended in a mistrial and the case eventually dismissed. He talked to KRQE News 13 in 2002 about turning his life around.

Just this week, he was arrested for absconding from probation for an armed robbery, aggravated assault and kidnapping in 2010.

He was arrested as part of the warrant round up earlier this week.