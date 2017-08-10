Man connected to fatal drive-by shooting of teen girl expected in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A teen allegedly connected to a drive-by shooting that killed a teenage girl is expected in court.

Last year 18-year-old Aliyah Garcia was shot while sitting in a car in front of a home on Atrisco near Arenal.

Cisco Alires, his brother Carlos Alires and Joseph Sanchez are also facing murder charges.

Investigators say they planned to rob another teen at the home but when that failed, they decided to do a drive-by shooting.

Thursday Cisco Alires is expected to change his plea.

