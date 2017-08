ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of setting fires in the Bosque is expected to receive his sentence.

Audie Helms was arrested back in 2015 after an open space officer saw him running from one fire and lighting another.

Despite seven fires in the Bosque, investigators could only link him to two of them.

Helms has been in custody taking part in a judicial supervision program.

His sentencing is set for later Thursday morning.