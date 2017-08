ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man arrested after a shootout and police chase on I-25 is now facing federal charges, among them being a felon with a gun.

Lane Reed is accused of holding up a clerk and her 10-year-old granddaughter last month at a small store north of Santa Fe, stealing the owner’s pickup, then leading officers on a chase that ended in a shootout north of Bernalillo.

Reed is also facing eight state charges.