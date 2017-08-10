Las Vegas recovering after hail storm causes major damage

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Las Vegas said the storm that hit town on Wednesday came out of nowhere.

“They were giant sized, they looked to be tennis ball sized,” Michael Martinez said.

He said it tore apart trees, doing tons of damage to cars.

“There was nothing I could do,” he said.

His car took a beating, but some people had it even worse.

“Tennis ball size piece of hail came through his back windshield,” said April Ortega, describing her husband’s drive home during the storm.

She said her two kids were in the back seat at the time.

“It hit my daughter right on the head, and in the meantime, just shattering glass everywhere,” Ortega said.

Her son was cut by the glass, leaving a gash in his head.

“My son was bleeding, he had blood coming down his neck, my daughter had a big unicorn horn on her head,” she said.

Now that the kids are okay, she said, they’re trying to fix the damage.

“My van as well got damaged, so we both have appointments to get our windshields replaced,” Ortega said.

Used car dealerships are also dealing with the damage. New Mexico Auto Wholesalers has had to replace 11 windshields from the three storms this summer.

“You just drive around town, and you see people’s back and front windshields just done for,” Martinez said.

Although it’s just a car, he said it’s a hard pill to swallow when it’s destroyed.

“It’s kind of devastating, I mean you have nice things, a car is not something that’s not cheap to keep,” he said.

Many people in town said after so many hail storms this year, they’re ready to be done with it.

“We’re all grateful for the rain, we’re grateful for the moisture because we’ve been in such a bad drought, but it’s the damage that’s getting to everybody,” Ortega said.

