Kenyan election official says hacking attempt failed

A graffiti artist paints a peace slogan on a tyre in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. Wednesday Aug. 9, 2017 as supporters of Kenyan opposition leader and presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, demonstrated. Odinga says hackers infiltrated the database of the country's election commission and manipulated the results . Early results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a wide lead over Odinga. (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A top Kenyan electoral official says the election commission’s database was unsuccessfully targeted by a hacking attempt.

The comments Thursday by Wafula Chebukati, the commission chairman, came after allegations by opposition leader Raila Odinga that hackers infiltrated the database and manipulated results in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta following Tuesday’s vote.

Chebukati says “hacking was attempted but did not succeed” and that the tallying of final results is continuing. Kenyatta holds a strong lead with votes from 97.6 percent of polling stations counted.

Clashes between police and opposition supporters have erupted in several areas following Odinga’s allegations on Wednesday. At least three people have been shot and killed.