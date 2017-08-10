Helping Hands: Back-To-School Fashion Show

Gary Doll, Community Relations Coordinator and Pam Russom, Marketing Coordinator, both from Goodwill Industries, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the baks-to-school fashion found at Goodwill.

With low prices, high value and a huge selection, with fresh inventory put out several times a day, Goodwill is the place for your kids’ clothes this school year. When you shop at Goodwill, 90 cents of each dollar goes back to support local services.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living