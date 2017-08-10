Governor: Film industry infuses $505M in New Mexico economy

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The film and television industry contributed more than a half-billion dollars to New Mexico’s economy last year, representing one of the state’s bright spots.

Gov. Susana Martinez says the economic contribution shattered the previous record by more than $115 million and marks the third straight record-setting year for the industry.

The two-term Republican governor pointed to New Mexico’s unmatched scenery, its incentives and the work pool that has been cultivated over the years to support the industry.

Data from the New Mexico Film Office shows film and television productions contributed $505 million to the state’s economy last year.

That included 61 major productions.

TV series and pilots produced in New Mexico over the last year include “Better Call Saul,” ”The Night Shift,” ”Longmire,” and Netflix’s “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”