Goddard Rockets football is loaded with seniors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Goddard Rockets Coach Chris White said his team is not the fastest or biggest, but they know how to compete.

“We try not to be flashy, we try to respect the game and respect the guys that played before us,” said White. “Football is the one sport where you may not be the best athlete, but be the guy with the bigger heart and the most hustle you can come out on top.”

The Rockets will go into 2017 with 22 seniors from a team that finished 6-5 last year.

“We are not going to back down, I do believe that we are going to push through everybody,” said Rockets’ Offensive Lineman Eduardo Merino. “At the end of the day it’s the hardest hitter and hardest worker out there.”

The Rockets start the season September 8 against Carlsbad.