Former BCSO undersheriff starts as Metro Detention Center Chief

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The former Bernalillo County undersheriff Greg Rees is becoming the chief at the Metro Detention Center Thursday.

Rees has more than 23 years of law enforcement experience.

He will be in charge of overseeing day-to-day operations at the jail including managing more than 500 employees and 1,200 inmates.

At Thursday’s news conference, he talked about some of the challenges facing his staff.

“Some of our people are overworked. Our current practice sometimes results in what’s called forced overtime. It’s something that not only affects people at work but at home, as well,” Rees said.

Rees added he will work toward improving safety and security at the jail.

Rees will be making $150,000 a year.

