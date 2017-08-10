Competency review hearing possible Thursday for John Hyde

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A competency review hearing is scheduled Thursday for the man who gunned down five people in Albuquerque 12 years ago. Although, a later date could be scheduled for the review Thursday morning in court.

It is remembered as one of the worst crimes in Albuquerque’s history.

It happened on August 18th, 2005. John Hyde, a mentally ill man with schizophrenia killed five people.

Police say he first killed Ben Lopez, a Department of Transportation worker.

He then went to a motorcycle shop and shot and killed employees, Garrett Iversen and David Fisher.

Next, he gunned down Albuquerque Police officers, Michael King and Richard Smith as they tried to take him in for a mental health evaluation.

The killing spree 12-years-ago put a spotlight on the state’s mental health system.

Right now, Hyde is at a mental health hospital where he will spend the rest of his life.

Every two years Hyde’s case is up for review to determine whether he’s still not competent to stand trial.

That two-year review could happen Thursday before Judge Benjamin Chavez or it could be scheduled for a later date.