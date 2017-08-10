Carlsbad man allegedly connected to infant’s death

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A Carlsbad man is waking up behind bars on a no bond hold and allegedly connected to the death of an infant.

Eddy County deputies say back in March they found an unconscious infant who later died at a hospital.

After an investigation deputies say they arrested 23-year-old Jared Bartels.

According to a criminal complaint, medical investigators determined the cause of death to be suffocation.

He’s charged with abandonment or abuse of a child resulting in death and could face up to life in prison if convicted.