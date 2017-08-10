Bijon Parker ready to make a difference on the Lobos defense

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bijon Parker is ready to become the kind of safety that can lead the Lobos defense.

“I’m not the loud one screaming at guys,” said Parker. “I feel like everybody should be held accountable. I lead by example, that’s all.”

That job belonged to Daniel Henry last season and he led well. Henry is now trying to earn a spot on the Baltimore Ravens.

Parker played a reserve role last season and had six tackles, a forced fumble and fumble recovery during the season. The Lobo staff has spent a lot of time coaching up Parker and expect to see a return on their investment this season.

“Bijon has been outstanding, has invested a lot of time, a lot of practice reps, a lot of film time,” said Lobos Head Coach Bob Davie. “We have a lot of coaching invested in Bijon. The next step is to do it in the game and trigger. I really expect he will.”

The Lobos will open the season at home September 2 against Abilene Christian.