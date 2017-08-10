Bears force closure of three popular Sandia picnic areas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hungry bears have forced the closure of some popular picnic areas in the Sandias.

The Doc Long, La Cienega and Sulphur Springs picnic areas along Crest Road have been closed because of high bear activity.

Forest officials say that area is especially rich in food that the bears like, such as choke cherry and acorns, so there are a lot of them around. There are also a lot of people around, which is not a good mix.

They say this weekend a large male bear was grunting at picnickers. Another bear got separated from her cubs, and a group of dogs off-leash chased after them.

This year there is a large concentration of bears throughout the East Mountains, but this area is seeing especially high numbers.

The closure will likely remain in effect through October.