DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Bear-proof containers couldn’t keep a mama bear from getting to the goods.

The City of Durango posted the pictures after a resourceful bear and her two cubs were reported in a tree in town Wednesday.

It turned out mama had figured out how to take the hinges out of supposedly wildlife-resistant containers.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officers were able to tranquilize the furry family and transport them safely away.