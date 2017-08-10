BCSO: Suspects in custody following crash involving stolen vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been taken into custody following a crash involving a stolen vehicle.

BCSO says it started around 4:15 p.m. Thursday near Second and Prosperity. Deputies say they spotted a stolen vehicle and were attempting to catch up to it.

Before the deputies turned on their lights, they say the driver crashed into a motorcycle near Second and Sunnyslope and fled the scene.

Deputies pursued the vehicle to the area of Second and Prosperity, where the driver hit another car. That’s where the two suspects were taken into custody.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the driver of the other vehicle hit had minor injuries.

BCSO could not confirm if the two suspects were injured.

No further information is available at this time.