APS completes seven projects before start of school year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- As thousands of students get ready to go back to school in just days, many will be walking into completely brand new or newly renovated buildings.

Albuquerque Public Schools officials say $120 million has been spent over the last several years on seven projects throughout the district. These projects range from a brand new school on the Westside to a brand new turf field on the Eastside. Some of the projects include the rebuilding of three elementary schools. APS says the average school is about 50 to 60 years old, which means a lot of money is spent on maintenance issues like leaky roofs and upkeep on their air conditioning and heating units.

They say they spend about $50,000 a day on gas and electric bills. With these new energy efficient makeovers, officials say it will save the district money in the long haul. They estimate they could save 25% to 35% on electric and gas. The money saved could be spent helping students and teachers.

“You’re talking about hiring more kindergarten instructional assistants, more kindergarten teachers, more teachers, and more instructional materials. It helps all around. It’s not just the building but it helps what goes in inside the building,” said Kizito Wijenje, Capital Master Plan Executive Director.

Coyote Willow Family School is a branch of Desert Willow on the eastside is now complete. Officials say it was built to deal with the growing number of families on Desert Willow’s waiting list.

The work is not just benefiting students, officials say the projects also help employ nearly 50 people for every $10 million they spend.

“All of these projects are being done by local contractors. They’re being designed by local architects. They’re being built by local artisans and craft people. All of these people have a job. All of these people have families that they are supporting through this public expenditure. The public expenditure is not only helping us giving us a comparative advantage by enhancing our human capital in education, it’s also deeply impacting our economy,” Winenje said.

Officials say these seven projects were selected through the Capital Master Plan Process. A list of prioritized projects was then voted on by tax payers during bond/mill levy elections over the last five years.

For a list of projects, click here.