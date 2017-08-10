Albuquerque police officer arrested for DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police officer is facing charges after crashing his police car late Wednesday night.

Joshua Malecki was in his government issued Dodge when he allegedly hit a median near Wyoming and Constitution before 11 p.m.

According to a criminal complaint, Malecki called a friend to go pick him up, returned home and later called his supervisor to report the incident.

The officer who responded says Malecki blew above the legal limit.

Malecki claims he had a fight with his wife at home and had a drink before getting into his car and crashing.

APD says Malecki has been put on administrative leave.

A spokesperson says the department is committed to taking swift action but follow rules set by the union.