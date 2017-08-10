Albuquerque BioPark celebrates ‘World Lion Day’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is time to celebrate the king of the animal kingdom. Thursday is World Lion Day.

The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo will honor its lions with some special activities.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the zoo will celebrate the day at the lion habitat on the catwalk.

Zoo keepers will give a talk as visitors can learn more about the animal and even create their own lion masks.

Visitors can also get a glance at Dixie and Kenya, a pair of siblings that arrived last year from the San Diego Zoo.