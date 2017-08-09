Young Flamenco dancers prove that skilled performance is ageless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to Flamenco dancing, age is just a number.

Flamenco dance can be taught to, and enjoyed by, children as young as 3 years old. A group of young dancers from the National Institute of Flamenco stopped by the KRQE studio to demonstrate their skill, and announce an upcoming registration event:The Conservatory Community Day & Sevillanas Party.

The family-friendly celebration marks the kick-off of the fall semester on the final day of registration with a free Sevillanas workshop, three live community performances, fun activities, and of course, tasty treats!

On Saturday, August 19 the following events will take place:

10:00AM to 10:45AM: FREE Sevillanas Workshop

11:00AM: Live Sevillanas Performance

12:00PM: Live Sevillanas Performance

1:00PM: Live Sevillanas Performance

For more information, visit the Flamenco Institute website.