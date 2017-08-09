Woman found dead in Ohio was from New Mexico

By Published:
Brooke Cameron

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman found dead in a bag in Cleveland, Ohio was from New Mexico.

Back in October, the remains of an unidentified woman were found in a field. It was determined that she had been shot.

Last month, a forensic sketch was released and a tipster identified her as 40-year-old Brooke Cameron, who had been reported missing by her family in late 2015.

Cleveland Police say Cameron moved to Cleveland from New Mexico with her boyfriend in 2015.

Later that year, her boyfriend was extradited back to New Mexico, but Cameron stayed in Ohio.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s