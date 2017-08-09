Woman found dead in Ohio was from New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman found dead in a bag in Cleveland, Ohio was from New Mexico.

Back in October, the remains of an unidentified woman were found in a field. It was determined that she had been shot.

Last month, a forensic sketch was released and a tipster identified her as 40-year-old Brooke Cameron, who had been reported missing by her family in late 2015.

Cleveland Police say Cameron moved to Cleveland from New Mexico with her boyfriend in 2015.

Later that year, her boyfriend was extradited back to New Mexico, but Cameron stayed in Ohio.