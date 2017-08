ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – August is New Mexico wine month and Wednesday a special kind of wine made its debut.

Santa Ana Pueblo and Gruet Winery have partnered to produce the first Native American-grown wine in the state.

It was grown on the 30-acre Tamaya Vineyard near the Santa Ana Pueblo.

Pueblo officials say it’s allowed them to continue their tradition of using their land for agricultural purposes.

They are calling the wine the Gruet 2016 Tamaya Rose