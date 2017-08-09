US Air Force prepares to test non-traditional aircraft in New Mexico

HOLLOMAN AFB, ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Holloman Air Force Base has been a busy place. The Air Force is testing some non-traditional aircraft as the military looks to make a major change to its attack aircraft.

It’s something that hasn’t been done since the Vietnam War.

“What we’re doing here is experimenting with light attack aircraft,” said Colonel Michael Pietrucha, Individual Augmentee to the Strategic Studies Group, Headquarters USAF, Pentagon.

Wanting to stay ahead of the curve, Holloman Air Force Base has been a testing ground as the Pentagon looks for ways to improve combat missions.

“We did a weapons load demonstration earlier to show how easy it is to refuel, rearm and reload these aircrafts,” Colonel Pietrucha explained

Even the new secretary of the Air Force, former New Mexico congresswoman Heather Wilson, came out to take part in the milestone.

“In less than five months we have four aircrafts running around that’s the kind of rapid evaluation that those provisions were intended to allow,” said Secretary Wilson.

The goal of the experiment is to determine what aircraft can meet more of the demands for combat air power, and after experimenting for 25 years the Air Force believes it’s found a solution.

“This is only one of many initiatives that we’ve got going to try to speed things up for how we do acquisition,” said Lieutenant General Arnold W. Bunch Jr., military deputy.

They say southern New Mexico was the perfect location to test these aircraft.

“You’ve got plenty of air space, you’ve got plenty of empty land,” said Colonel Pietrucha.

According to officials, one of the potential combat aircrafts was once a crop duster that has had some major upgrades.

“That’s the aircraft that can actually potentially stay airborne the longest and that can often prove valuable,” Col. Pietrucha said.

Coming up with planes that are more efficient and more cost effective — this will be a different way to do business for the Air Force.

“There’s about a zero-percent chance that we will be 100 percent successful on all of these. That’s just reality. What we are committed to do is that we will learn from each and every one of them,” said Lieutenant General Bunch.

The Air Force hopes to choose a plane and have them outfitted and incorporated into the fleet within six months.