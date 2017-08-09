UNM introduces more aggressive anti-smoking policy

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is hoping to bring students a breath of fresh air this fall semester, with a more aggressive anti-smoking policy.

As part of a years-long initiative, UNM is getting rid of nearly all designated smoking areas, with exceptions near Residence Halls. Otherwise, all forms of tobacco are now prohibited on campus, including cigarettes, e-cigs and chewing tobacco.

To enforce the policy, student ambassadors will first try to educate violators about the hazards of tobacco. Repeat offenders may be cited.

