UFC welterweight Carlos Condit opens nitro coffee company

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque’s own Carlos Condit is known for knocking out opponents with hard hitting strikes. In his most recent venture, “The Natural Born Killer” is stepping outside of the octagon and trying his hand at Duke City’s booming coffee industry.

The former welterweight champion hasn’t had a match since August of last year. That’s given him plenty of time to try out new things such as medical sales which has led him to partnering up with fellow coffee lovers and creating a craft coffee company called Hundred Hands Craft Coffee.

The idea came in an unlikely place. “I met my partner Ryan and his wife in a cadaver lab. We were showing doctors how to put people’s arms back together and we got on the subject of coffee. Ryan was wanting to do some cold brew. I am a coffee fanatic and it kind of clicked,” Condit said.

That’s when the partnership between Condit and local medical suppliers Ryan and Kaitlin Hoskinson began.

“We kind of just started trying coffee together and experimenting with different blends,” Kaitlin Hoskinson said.

The Hoskinsons were already brewing their own nitro coffee at home, but to take it to the next level, they would need to find a roaster.

“Carlos knew Prosum Roasters. He’s got a long standing relationship with them and recommend we check them out,”Ryan Hoskinson said.

For the past two months, the trio has been brewing coffee out of the northeast Albuquerque business.

Now, you can find them selling their nitro cold brew coffee, nitro tea, and Vietnamese coffee at “The Shop” in Nob Hill and farmers’ markets on the weekend.

“He’s like always up front at our booth like ‘Hey you! You like coffee! You want coffee?!’” “Guarantee if you come to the farmers’ market, you’re going to get accosted by Carlos trying to get you to try coffee,” said the Hoskinsons.

A partnership that started in an obscure place, combining the couple’s expertise with Condit’s excitement and passion, has turned into a flourishing business.

“Anything I do I go all out including my loves and my passions and one of which is coffee. It’s all come together,” Condit said.

The trio says as of right now they don’t plan to open their own brick and mortar location. Their goal is to have taps of their nitro coffee at restaurants, bars, taprooms and even gyms all throughout Albuquerque.

They say they came up with the name “Hundred Hands” to pay homage to the time and effort that goes into growing and processing coffee from the villages in which the beans come from.

For more information on hundred hands craft coffee, click here.