Two motorcyclists injured by wrong-way driver near Belen

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – One motorcyclist is in critical condition, another badly hurt, after being hit by a wrong way driver on I-25.

It happened south of Belen on Wednesday.

The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office believes the driver of the truck, an elderly man, had a medical episode and crossed over the center barrier into a group of about 10 to 15 bikers. They say this could have been much worse.

Investigators say the elderly man was on his way home from dialysis and when they questioned him he had no idea where he was.

