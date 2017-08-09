Tips for reducing bird deaths by window collision

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Migrating songbirds are dying by the millions due to window collisions. Fortunately, the Audubon Society has prevention tips.

Hundreds of millions of birds are killed every year by colliding with windows. Many of these are songbirds that stop in our backyards during their migration journeys in the spring and fall. Fortunately, there are easy things everyone can do to make the windows at home safer for birds. These include placing feeders on windows with suction cups (to reduce reflection issues), or placing the feeder at least 30 feet from any house window.

More tips, as well as window sheers and other diversions to protect migrating birds, are available online.

For more information, visit the Audubon Society website.