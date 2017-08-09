Sen. Heinrich visits Albuquerque tech company

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich visited an Albuquerque tech company Wednesday, and says the state needs more business like it to grow the economy.

Sen. Heinrich toured Pajarito Powder, a start-up working to make automotive fuel cells more efficient. It’s technology stems from work started at Los Alamos National Lab.

Heinrich says he wants to see more private tech companies spin off from New Mexico’s labs.

Heinrich says Pajarito’s work is a good example of energy investments having real-world applications, since the fuel cells are designed to drive down the cost of electric cars.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s