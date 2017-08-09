Sen. Heinrich visits Albuquerque tech company

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich visited an Albuquerque tech company Wednesday, and says the state needs more business like it to grow the economy.

Sen. Heinrich toured Pajarito Powder, a start-up working to make automotive fuel cells more efficient. It’s technology stems from work started at Los Alamos National Lab.

Heinrich says he wants to see more private tech companies spin off from New Mexico’s labs.

Heinrich says Pajarito’s work is a good example of energy investments having real-world applications, since the fuel cells are designed to drive down the cost of electric cars.