Santa Fe attorney with gets probation for DWI

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The former Santa Fe attorney who spent time in prison for driving drunk and killing a man will serve a sentence in another DWI case.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Carlos Fierro received a suspended jail sentence and probation for his arrest last year on a drunk-driving charge.

He pleaded guilty, received a sentence, appealed and lost. On Tuesday he was handed down the same sentence as before.

It includes 90 days in jail but suspended all but four days, a year of unsupervised probation, 24 hours of community service, and installation of an ignition interlock.