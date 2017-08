RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday, a Rio Rancho man pleaded guilty to the cold case murder of an 18-year-old.

Amber Turberville’s body was found in an arroyo in Rio Rancho in 2008. Days later her car was found abandoned south of Belen.

Her family says she was using meth when she died. It wasn’t until 2014 that police arrested Ricardo Garcia using new technology and DNA evidence.

Garcia, who has a history of drug dealing convictions in New Mexico, is facing 12 years in prison.