Restoration plans underway at Bandelier National Monument

BANDELIER NATIONAL MONUMENT, N.M. (KRQE)- Plans are underway to restore Bandelier National Monument in northern New Mexico.

Officials will replace the wooden ladders that visitors use to reach some of the caves and alcoves in the cliffs.

The long logs that will make up the new ladders will be transported by all-terrain vehicles on the trails and then hoisted up on the worker’s shoulders.

They will then be carried the rest of the way where crews will then assemble each ladder by hand.

Work on surrounding trails in the area is also scheduled to start there next month.