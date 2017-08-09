Regents set to consider UNM Hospital expansion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM hospital could learn as early as next week if it can proceed to the next step in an expansion proposal.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, UNM regents may decide at their August 15th meeting if UNMH can hire an architect and make plans to create a “modern medical facility.”

The State Board of Finance helped kill a similar plan for a building school hospital about five years ago by never holding a vote.

The journal reports UNM has resumed the efforts saying it needs more beds to meet the demand and a modern space.

The first phase of the project would come at an estimated cost of $230-million to $250-million.