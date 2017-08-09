Police arrest Albuquerque man accused of torturing woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of torturing a woman over a 24-hour period in a northwest Albuquerque home has been arrested.

Justin Aragon is accused of tying his girlfriend to a chair, locking her in a closet, beating her with a sledgehammer, and putting a pillowcase over her face, then pouring water over her repeatedly.

At one point, Aragon allegedly also choked her until she was unconscious and raped her repeatedly.

The woman says Aragon was taking her out to the mesa to kill her when they stopped at a gas station on Paradise and Golf Course and she saw an opportunity to get away. Police say she was covered in bruises.

She told police Aragon only let her free to change the diapers of their two small children, ages 2 years old and 8 months.

He is charged with kidnapping, rape, battery and child abuse.