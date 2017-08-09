Pet Of The Week: Emerald

Joe Wilson from Animal Humane and Emerald, joined New Mexico Living to find a new four-legged friend for you and invite us to the Doggie, Dash and Dawdle kick-off party.

Emerald is a female terrier mix who gets along with male dogs and kids. Doggie, Dash and Dawdle registration is now open and the kick-off party is coming up for the event on Sunday, November 5. The kick-off is Saturday, August 12 at Boxing Bear Brewing Co. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

