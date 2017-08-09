Men accused in shootout near daycare to remain behind bars for now

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The two men police say opened fire near an Albuquerque daycare will stay behind bars, at least for now.

Police say Ja’Karl Jenkins and Andre Robinson started shooting along Montgomery Monday night after spotting some people near the daycare they recognized from a previous shooting.

A man in a car with his family was caught in the crossfire, and a little girl was cut by shattered glass.

In court Wednesday, both cases were transferred to District Court for a preventative detention hearing.

Both men will remain behind bars until a judge decides if bond will be set.

