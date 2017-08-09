Mark Redwine waiving extradition, will be brought to Colorado

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (KRQE) – Mark Redwine is waiving extradition in Washington and will be brought back to Colorado to face charges in the death of his son, Dylan.

According to the Durango Herald, Redwine was awaiting an extradition hearing set for this month but appeared for an unexpected hearing Tuesday afternoon waiving his right to extradition.

Redwine was arrested last month and charged with second-degree murder in a grand jury indictment him for Dylan’s death in 2012.

The boy disappeared in November of 2012 the day after he arrived in Bayfield Colorado, east of Durango, for a court-ordered visit with his dad.