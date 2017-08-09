Local science photography contest still accepting entries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local science museum invites the public to share their photography skills for an upcoming event.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History (NMNSH) is accepting entries for its fourth annual art exhibit. The contest invites people to share their photographic talent and eye for everything that is science, technology, engineering, art or mathematics (STEaM).

Participants may submit a photograph with the chance to win cash prize and also to have their work on display in the museum. All winning entries will debut at the museum November 5 through December 31, 2017.

For more information on the camps or the museum, visit the NMNSH website.